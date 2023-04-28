One resident died and another was seriously injured early Friday in a Cummington house fire

CUMMINGTON — A town resident died and another was seriously injured early Friday when a fire destroyed their home, officials said.
The single-family home at 9 Thayer Corner Road was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a joint statement released Friday evening by Cummington Fire Chief Adam E. Dragon, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.
The home had working smoke alarms, officials said. One resident was able to escape and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The other resident went to retrieve personal belongings, but never made it out, a preliminary investigation suggests. Neither victim was identified.
“If there’s a fire at home, it’s urgent that everyone get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1,” Ostroskey said in the joint statement. “A fire at home can become deadly in less than three minutes. Don’t risk your life for items that can be replaced.”
Cummington firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours, the statement said. The damage to the home was described as "catastrophic."
Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes, the statement said, but one vehicle was damaged.
While the cause of the fire has not been determined, investigators have found no evidence that it was intentionally set.
“On behalf of the Cummington Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” Chief Dragon said. “This is a tragedy for them and our community.”
The fire departments of Ashfield, Goshen, Plainfield and Worthington provided mutual aid. The Department of Fire Services deployed a Rehab unit to support personnel at the scene and Code Compliance & Enforcement officers to support the investigation.