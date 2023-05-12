Man hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Lenox Road in Richmond

RICHMOND — A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after he crashed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle while riding on Lenox Road.

The operator, 68, from Verona, N.J., suffered minor injuries, according to Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a state police spokesman. DeAngelis said there is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver, who was at the scene, said it appeared that the man had failed to negotiate a turn near the intersection of Cheever Street. He said the man was alert enough to talk.

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m., DeAngelis said.

Police did not immediately respond to inquiries about the crash or the man's injuries. Both state police troopers and West Stockbridge police responded, as did the Richmond Fire Department.