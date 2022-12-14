Court filing reveals that crypto exec Ryan Salame blew the whistle on FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

LENOX — A court filing Wednesday says cryptocurrency executive Ryan Salame, the Sandisfield native who owns a half-dozen Lenox properties, blew the whistle on disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried is being held in the Bahamas on an eight-count indictment on charges of wire fraud, campaign finance violations and conspiracy to defraud investors in his crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

Salame, who was co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, an affiliated company, informed Bahamian securities regulators in the days before FTX collapsed that Bankman-Fried may have funneled customers' investments to his hedge fund, Alameda Research, setting the stage for the 30-year-old’s downfall.

The London-based Financial Times first reported the news Wednesday evening about Salame, citing court documents.

The filing is the first indication to emerge during the bankruptcy process, and in the wake of Bankman-Fried's arrest, of the role that Salame was playing within the company.

It appears to be that of a whistleblower seeking to alert authorities to perceived wrongdoing.

At least $8 billion in investors' deposits in FTX are missing.

Salame did not respond immediately to a text message Wednesday night from The Eagle seeking comment on the Financial Times report.

On Nov. 9, the Financial Times reported, Salame alerted the executive director of the Securities Commission of the Bahamas of the transfers to Alameda.

In emails filed with a U.S. court, and reviewed by The Eagle, the top Bahamian securities regulator identified Salame by name in a Nov. 9 message to the commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

"Regrettably, the Commission was informed today by Mr. Ryan Salame (“Mr. Salame”) who is the Chairman of FTX Digital [Markets] that clients’ assets which may have been held with FTX Digital were transferred to Alameda Research (“Alameda”). Alameda and FTX Digital are related companies, specifically, Mr. Samuel Bankman-Fried is a founder of both FTX Digital and Alameda," Christina Rolle, the securities regulator, wrote to Clayton Fernander, the nation's police commissioner.

Rolle called on Fernander to investigate "on an urgent basis."

The message came two days before FTX filed for bankruptcy protection.

"The Commission understood Mr. Salame as advising that the transfer of clients’ assets in this manner was contrary to the normal corporate governance and operations of FTX Digital," Rolle's email said. "Put simply, that such transfers were not allowed and therefore may constitute misappropriation, theft, fraud or some other crime."

Salame also named names, the filing says.

"Mr. Salame further advised the Commission that there were only three (3) persons who had the necessary codes (or passwords) to transfer clients’ assets to Alameda in this manner," she wrote. She said that included Bankman-Fried and two others. The list did not include Salame himself, according to Rolle's email.

The other two FTX executive named have not been charged with crimes.

Bankman-Fried was arrested by authorities Monday pending possible extradition to the U.S. But so far, according to multiple media reports, he is resisting extradition. He was denied bail Tuesday and is being held pending a scheduled court appearance Feb. 8.

Prosecutors have called his case “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history." Bankman-Fried has denied that he intended to defraud anyone.

The indictment accuses him of violating American campaign finance laws through a reported $40 million of donations to Democratic candidates and organizations, hoping to win favorable treatment of the crypto industry on Capitol Hill. Salame donated at least $22 million to Republican candidates and groups, apparently for the same reason.

FTX, worth more than $30 billion as of early November, imploded when customers tried to withdraw their investments after media reports indicated that the exchange was missing billions of funds.

FTX, Alameda and 130 affiliated companies declared bankruptcy Nov. 11.

John Ray, a Pittsfield native and turnaround specialist, was named the new CEO of FTX with a goal of trying to retrieve some of the missing assets. Ray testified Tuesday to a Congressional committee.

Salame’s disclosures to the Bahamas securities commission were revealed in a U.S. court filing made by the Bahamas liquidators Wednesday. The liquidators submitted a copy of the commission’s application to the Bahamas Supreme Court to put FTX Digital Markets into liquidation, the Financial Times reported.