Connecticut motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after hitting tree and rolling down embankment in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD — A Connecticut man was airlifted to a hospital after he crashed a motorcycle into a tree on a Sunday and rolled 50 feet down an embankment off Cold Spring Road.
The man, 58, apparently lost control of his Harley Davidson bike while turning and had to be extricated due to multiple fractures in his pelvis, according to Sandisfield Police Chief Michael Morrison.
As of Monday, the man, of Longmeadow, Conn., was in stable condition at Hartford Hospital, Morrison said.
Along with Morrison, firefighters from Sandisfield, Monterey and Otis responded to the scene at around 3 p.m. The man was conscious when they arrived.
“His injuries made it so he couldn’t really move,” Morrison said.
The man had been riding with two others and was headed westbound, he added.
Sandisfield Police Officer Alex Seid is investigating the accident.