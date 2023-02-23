Ice on power lines spark fire that burned for an hour on Route 8 in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD — A tower of flames that greeted motorists on Route 8 early Thursday burned for roughly an hour while firefighters waited for utility crews to arrive and kill the power.

Passers-by thought a car had caught fire, but it turned out to be an electrical blaze likely ignited from the weight of ice that had formed on power lines, said Sandisfield Fire Chief Ralph Morrison.

"I would assume so because there were no trees down," Morrison said of the cause. "It happens quite often."

No one suffered injuries during the incident.

The fire at the town line with Otis was called in at around 6:45 a.m. amid the ice storm that began Wednesday evening and may yet drop more freezing rain and snow on the Berkshires today.

Firefighters couldn't do anything about the fire until utility crews arrived.

"You can’t put the fire out until the electric company shuts the power off," Morrison said, referring to the way water conducts electricity. "We just stand by to protect the scene and the traffic."

Morrison said that waiting on utility crews to show under such circumstances is normal.

"It took them around an hour, which is pretty good," he said. "We were fortunate this morning because it was the first call."

He also said these fires are typical in this type of weather.

"It’s no big deal; it’s a normal thing," Morrison said.

Morrison said the power company crew would likely be at the scene for a while. They'll have to replace a utility pole and wires.