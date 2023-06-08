<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
The search continues for a Savoy man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend

SAVOY — Police were still searching Thursday morning for a Savoy man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a steak knife in Adams. 

Jeffrey Cote of Savoy has been accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Adams on Wednesday. Police resumed their search for him on Thursday. 

Jeffrey Cote, 55, is wanted on a charge of armed assault to murder.

State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email Thursday morning that troopers have resumed their search in the forest near Cote's home on Chapel Road in Savoy.

“We have numerous troopers from our Special Emergency Response Team — a unit specially trained in search operations in difficult terrain — assisting in that effort today,” he said.

A state police detective adjusts the perimeter of the crime scene at a home on North Summer Street in Adams on Wednesday. Police say a woman was stabbed at the home early that morning.

Police believe Cote fled to the area after they say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend early Wednesday morning at a home on North Summer Street in Adams. The victim, 49, of Adams was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The victim told police that Cote stabbed her in the stomach with a steak knife after kicking in her back door, according to an arrest warrant.

“She fought him off and then she ran out of the house to her neighbor’s front porch and began banging [on] the door screaming for help.”

Police investigate a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday at a home on North Summer Street in Adams. 

Sten Spinella can be reached at sspinella@berkshireeagle.com or 860-853-0085.

