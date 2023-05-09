<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A sewer pipe collapsed in North Adams, sending more than 10,000 gallons of sewage into the Hoosic River

Crews work to repair a sewer pipe that collapsed Monday on Eagle Street near the intersection with Hospital Avenue in North Adams. 

NORTH ADAMS  More than 10,000 gallons of sewage went into a storm drain and flowed into the Hoosic River on Monday after sewer pipe collapsed on Eagle Street. 

Tim Lescarbeau, the city's commissioner of Public Services, notified state and federal environmental officials of the issue early Tuesday morning. The amount of discharge reported was an estimate, Lescarbeau said in an email.

He did not immediately return a phone call on Tuesday.

The pipe collapsed on Eagle Street near the intersection with Hospital Avenue. Crews had dug a hole in the pavement and were out working Tuesday morning.

Sanitary sewer overflows happen occasionally and can "contaminate our waters, causing serious water quality problems, and back-up into homes, causing property damage and threatening public health," according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

This story will be updated.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

