A sheared utility pole triggered two fires at a Haddad Subaru building in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Two electrical fires were ignited at a Haddad Subaru building Sunday after a truck sheared a utility pole in front of the East Street dealership.
The crash, shortly before 3:30 p.m., caused an electrical surge, which overheated electrical wires in the basement and caused a wooden floor joist to catch fire, according to Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Dan Garner.
No one was injured in the crash, Garner said.
Firefighters were on scene for less than an hour to extinguish that fire and check the entire building.
After power was restored about 8 p.m., a new fire was ignited in a wall at a different part of the building, Garner said.
Damage was minimal, said Garner, who declined to provide an estimate on the amount of damage.
Haddad Subaru General Manager Chris Kramek declined to comment on the incident.