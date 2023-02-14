Local and state police confirm shooting threat to Monument Mountain High School is unsubstantiated

Police confirmed that a shooting threat phoned in to Monument Mountain Regional High School was not credible Wednesday, after the school went on lockdown for about one hour.
Sgt. Tim Ulrich with the Great Barrington Police Department told worried parents across the street that the threat was not credible. Two mothers embraced as they received the news.
"Everyone's accounted for; everyone's safe," Ullrich said.
Police on scene at the school went through procedures to confirm that the school is safe and no firearms are present, after the school received a call this morning threatening a shooting incident would take place. Parents arriving at the school were parking across the street were awaiting news as of 12:15 p.m.
Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillon said the threat appeared unsubstantiated. Other schools across the state are dealing with similar calls, which also appear to be hoaxes. He was inside the school as police were conducting their search.
“Apparently, it’s not unique to Great Barrington,” Dillon said.
Some students will continue the school day, while others are picked up by their parents and excused for the day, Dillon said.
"We are aware of several hoax 'swatting' telephone threats that were made today, in addition to those yesterday, reporting threats of violence to be committed at schools in Massachusetts," Massachusetts State Police Office of Media Relations wrote in an unsigned email to The Eagle. "Our Fusion Center is monitoring the situation and compiling information about which school districts are receiving threats. We in this office have not seen a list of communities yet. Similar hoax calls have been reported throughout the United States. We are assisting local police departments in investigating the source of threats made yesterday and today."
Schools in several Michigan received false reports of active shooters on Feb. 7, the Associated Press reported.
Twenty-one campuses in Vermont were targeted Feb. 8, according to Seven Days.