Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle after a single-car crash in Lanesborough

LANESBOROUGH — A single-car crash in Lanesborough on Wednesday afternoon resulted in firefighters having to extricate two people from the vehicle.
The two occupants of the car were transported to Berkshire Medical Center with what seem to be minor injuries, though the exact seriousness of their injuries is still to be determined, Lanesborough Police Chief Rob Derksen said.
“They appeared to lose control and ended up hitting a tree,” Derksen said. "The Fire Department had to work their magic and extricate both people."
The crash took place on Old Cheshire Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Police closed the road temporarily, but it was reopened as of 2 p.m.
Derksen said the driver was not intoxicated.