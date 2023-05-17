State Ethics Commission poised to take action against Barbara Davis-Hassan of Lanesborough regarding Berkshire Mall

LANESBOROUGH — The State Ethics Commission has accused Barbara Davis-Hassan, a member of the town Planning Board and chair of the Economic Development Committee, of violating the state's conflict of interest law.
Davis-Hassan is a candidate for Lanesborough Select Board in the upcoming annual town election, scheduled for June 20.
The owner of Barb Hassan Realty, Davis-Hassan represented Durga Property Holdings of Ohio in the $8 million July 2022 sale of the Berkshire Mall following a local town meeting rezoning of the mall. She received a $240,000 commission in that sale, according to a legal filing — called an order to show cause — by the State Ethics Commission's Enforcement Division.
She participated as a Planning Board member in the proposal to rezone the mall while at the same time “she privately had a marketing arrangement to sell the mall,” according to a Wednesday news release by the Ethics Commission.
“In addition, Davis-Hassan allegedly violated the law by participating as a Planning Board member in a proposal to rezone a second property while privately serving as the listing agent for the property,” according to the release.
Davis-Hassan applied to the town's Board of Assessors for a tax abatement on Durga’s behalf, appeared for Durga before the Board of Assessors regarding the tax abatement application, and, on behalf of Durga, emailed the Select Board regarding an application for a grant to address water and sewer concerns at the mall, the commission said.
In addition, in 2019 and 2020, Davis-Hassan appeared on behalf Durga before the Baker Hill Road District, the order stated.
"In at least one of her appearances, Davis-Hassan asked questions intended to show the BHRD should be dissolved,” according to the release. “She later, on behalf of Durga, sent draft proposals to the Lanesborough Town Manager to dissolve the BHRD, and communicated with the Town Manager and a member of the Legislature on behalf of Durga regarding the dissolution of the BHRD.”
In addition to her activities regarding the mall property, Davis-Hassan participated as a Planning Board member in discussing a proposal for light manufacturing and mixed commercial use on a Williamstown Road property for which she was the listing agent, according to the release. The property later sold for $250,000, and Davis-Hassan received a $25,000 commission on the sale.
The Massachusetts conflict of interest law prohibits public employees from participating officially in matters in which they or businesses they own have a financial interest, according to the release. The law also prohibits municipal employees from acting as agent for anyone other than the municipality in connection with matters in which the municipality is a party or has a direct and substantial interest.
The Enforcement Division gives the subject an opportunity to resolve the matter through a disposition agreement, according to the release, and the commission will schedule a public hearing on the allegations against Davis-Hassan within 90 days.
The commission is authorized to impose a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation of the conflict of interest law.
The Eagle has left a message for Davis-Hassan at Barb Hassan Realty which was not immediately returned. A cell phone number listed as Davis-Hassan's on the town website and at the real estate business went to a party unaffiliated with Davis-Hassan or her business.
This story will be updated.