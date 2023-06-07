<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
State police and Berkshire DA's office investigating incident at Adams home

Adams incident

State and local police have taped off part of North Summer Street in Adams. A neighbor said they arrived at the home early Wednesday morning. 

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

ADAMS — Multiple police agencies were outside a North Summer Street home early Wednesday morning and had taped off a section of the road near the Staples Street intersection. 

State and town police were unable to comment. Kelly Kemp, the second assistant for the Berkshire District Attorney's office, said the incident was under investigation and declined comment.

Neighbors said they were not sure what happened, but one man who lived across the street said he woke up to police cars at 5 a.m.

This story will be updated. 

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021.

