<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert breaking

State Police bomb squad sent to North Adams Walmart to investigate suspicious package

NA walmart

Police investigate a report of a suspicious package Wednesday left at the North Adams Walmart bus terminal.

NORTH ADAMS — A report of a suspicious package left at the Walmart bus terminal triggered a large law enforcement response Wednesday morning. 

The package turned out to be an empty cooler that posed no threat to the public. “No bomb at all,” North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood said while standing in the parking lot.

After reviewing security footage, police determined the package was left at the terminal late Tuesday night by someone in a station wagon. Police received a call reporting the cooler as a suspicious package around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

NA walmart

Police investigate a report of a suspicious package Wednesday left at the North Adams Walmart bus terminal.

North Adams police and fire departments and a State Police bomb squad were sent to 1415 Curran Memorial Highway to investigate. The bomb squad x-rayed the box and found nothing inside. 

“Unfortunately it’s a precaution we have to take,” Wood said.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all