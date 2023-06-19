New York and Vermont state police are searching parts of Williamstown to follow leads 'on a cold case'

WILLIAMSTOWN — State Police from New York and Vermont were working on a "cold case" during a search of forest land on White Oaks Road in the Williamstown-Pownal, Vt., area Monday morning. What exactly they were searching for, they would not confirm.

“We’re following leads on a cold case and working together with Vermont State Police,” New York State Police Investigator Dennis Dougherty said at the White Oaks Road site on Monday.

Over the years, authorities from New York have searched various areas in the Berkshires for Sara Anne Wood. Police present on the scene Monday did not confirm or deny that this search was another in their efforts.

Asked whether the search was for the remains of Sara Anne Wood, and whether a tip from Wood's murderer, convicted child killer Lewis Lent Jr., was the impetus for the search, New York State Police spokeswoman Deanna Cohen said via email that the investigation is active and no further details are available.

“There is no threat to the public,” Cohen wrote.

Parked along the side of the road at the public access area on The Dome Trailhead on Monday were five police cars, only one of which was marked.

Police brought a dog and a number of tools, including a spade, in what appeared to be a search of the area.

A passerby walking her dog said police had told her they were conducting a training exercise. A state police officer on the scene said they told that to hikers so as not to concern them.

On Sunday, the Williamstown Police Department warned residents on Facebook that multiple state police agencies, including troopers from Massachusetts State Police, would be working on a joint investigation in town.

The post noted that the town may see an increased presence from those state police agencies.

"We are sharing this information so there is no cause for alarm for residents who may see these additional jurisdictions in the area throughout the day," the post reads.

Police Chief Michael Ziemba said Monday that one Williamstown police officer would be made available to help with the investigation.

Convicted of the 1990 and 1993 abductions and murders of two 12-year-olds — Jimmy Bernardo, of Pittsfield, and Sara Anne Wood, of Frankfort, N.Y. — Lent, who was a North Adams resident, is serving life in prison. He is currently at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Concord.

Wood's remains were never located, despite numerous searches at the locations Lent has since claimed he had left them. At one point, he provided police with map of the Greylock Glen, saying it would lead to Wood's body. A search failed to yield any evidence.

More than a dozen searches over the years, including in the Raquette Lake area of the Adirondacks, have failed to find Wood's body. The Eagle reported in 2015 that Lent later recanted his story and has since refused to cooperate with authorities seeking Wood’s burial site. There has been no public indication that Lent has resumed working with police.