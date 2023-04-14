Motorist hits a parked pickup in front of Stockbridge Town Offices during a town meeting

STOCKBRIDGE — A 2008 Subaru Hatchback hit a parked truck right outside the Town Offices on Main Street while a town meeting was being held.
Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the hatchback driven by Christopher P. Davis of Pittsfield, 37, traveling eastbound through downtown careened into the back of a parked Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked in front of the Town Offices, Police Chief Darrell Fennelly said. The crash happened during a Select Board/Finance Committee joint meeting.
The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to be launched across Main Street (Routes 7 and 102) into an embankment on the opposite side. Fortunately, Fennelly noted, there was no oncoming traffic.
Davis was transported to Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. His vehicle and the pickup, owned by William Markham of Stockbridge, were heavily damaged and towed from the scene by R.W.’s of Lee.
Markham had been inside the Town Offices, attending the meeting.
The incident is currently under investigation by Stockbridge Police Officer Chad Heath, but Fennelly said the cause may have been distracted driving. A civil citation may be pending for Davis, the police chief added.