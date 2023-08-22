Structure fire in Dalton burns ceiling in kitchen and garage in home

DALTON — A structure fire on Judith Drive on Sunday night charred the ceiling and cabinets in the home's kitchen and garage thanks to an unattended grease fire, according to officials.
The call came in around 8:25 p.m. Sunday evening, said Robert Czerwinski, acting chief for the Dalton Fire Department, reporting a possible structure fire at 15 Judith Drive. An engine was dispatched and firefighters found there was an active fire in the garage, then ran a hose to begin extinguishing it.
Czerwinski said the fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes, thanks to the first "hose slide." There were no injuries reported during the fire, as the home's sole occupant fled safely after attempting to snuff the fire himself with a portable extinguisher.
The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious, Czerwinski said. It is believed the fire started after the occupant left his electric stove on, and a frying pan with grease remnants heated to the point where it caught fire. The blaze then spread from the kitchen to a nearby hallway and eventually into the garage.
Czerwinski estimated the fire caused about $25,000 worth of damage. The home's ceiling had to be pulled out and there was some damage to the roof rafters, as well. The kitchen cabinets also sustained damage. The home is not currently inhabitable.
The Hinsdale Fire Department and Cheshire Fire Department assisted at the scene, and the Lanesborough Fire Department covered at the station during the response. The State Fire Marshal's Office assisted with the investigation.