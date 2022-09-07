Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Democratic primary for governors council seat in tight race

NORTH ADAMS — Tara Jacobs, a city resident and School Committee member, has won the Democratic primary to represent western Massachusetts on the Governor's Council.
With 96 percent of the vote reported by Wednesday afternoon, she was several thousand votes ahead, according to The Associated Press.
Jacobs had 27,571 votes and Michael Fenton, the runner-up, had 24,778 votes.
Fenton, a Springfield city councilor, announced on social media that he conceded to Jacobs midday Wednesday.
The council advises the governor on issues including appointments.
Jacobs will run against Republican John Comerford in November's general election for the District 8 seat on the council.
This story will be updated.