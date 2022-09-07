<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Democratic primary for governors council seat in tight race

Tara Jacobs of North Adams won the Democratic primary for the District 8 seat on the Governor's Council.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY TARA JACOBS

NORTH ADAMS Tara Jacobs, a city resident and School Committee member, has won the Democratic primary to represent western Massachusetts on the Governor's Council.

With 96 percent of the vote reported by Wednesday afternoon, she was several thousand votes ahead, according to The Associated Press.

Jacobs had 27,571 votes and Michael Fenton, the runner-up, had 24,778 votes.

Fenton, a Springfield city councilor, announced on social media that he conceded to Jacobs midday Wednesday.

The council advises the governor on issues including appointments.

Jacobs will run against Republican John Comerford in November's general election for the District 8 seat on the council.

This story will be updated.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

