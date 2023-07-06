Three children escaped injury after a three-car crash in Dalton. One of the drivers was cited for speeding and a lanes violation

DALTON — Three children were evaluated at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield on Thursday after the driver of a Ram pickup truck sideswiped two Subarus on Main Street, police said.
The children, all under the age of 14, did not appear to be injured, according to Dalton Police Sgt. James Duryea.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old Dalton man, was heading east on Main Street about 2:20 p.m. near Park Street, Duryea said, when he crossed into the westbound lane, sideswiping the two vehicles.
“I think he was trying to speed around the cars in the right lane,” Duryea said, estimating the pickup driver was traveling about 45 mph to 50 mph at the time.
The children were all passengers in a Subaru Legacy driven by their father. They live in Savoy. The Crosstrek was driven by a woman from Pittsfield.
None of the three drivers requested medical attention, although all three of the vehicles were damaged extensively and had to be towed.
The driver of the pickup, whose name was not released, was immediately cited for a marked lanes violation and for speeding. Duryea said the investigation was ongoing.