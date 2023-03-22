Three people injured after police say a man causes two traffic accidents, one in Dalton and another later in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he caused two traffic accidents, including a major collision on Dalton Avenue that left three people injured and shut down traffic for several hours.
Kevin Reale, who was driving with a suspended license, was taken into custody and is facing charges in connection with the accidents, according to documents filed in Central Berkshire District Court.
The first accident occurred around 6 p.m. in Dalton at the intersection of West Housatonic and Main streets. A Dalton police officer was on patrol on West Houstatonic Street when he saw a silver Chevy Malibu speed down the road, according to court documents.
The officer said that as the Chevy passed his patrol car, he clocked the vehicle driving over 50 mph. The officer turned his emergency lights on in an attempt to pull over the Chevy but said the car increased speed.
The driver of the Chevy, later identified as Reale, then ran a red light at the intersection of West Housatonic and Main streets. Police say that Reale struck a red Subaru Ascent causing the SUV to "lift off the ground and spin 180 degrees." Surveillance video from a nearby business captured footage of the crash.
The driver of the Subaru reported a head injury to Dalton police but refused care.
The collision caused heavy damage to the right wheel of Reale's vehicle, which briefly came to a stop but then sped west down Main Street toward Pittsfield as a large plume of smoke billowed in the air.
Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout said the officer tried to follow the Chevy as it raced toward Pittsfield but lost sight of the car about a block from the town border.
The officer was patrolling the area trying to relocate the Chevy when a passerby flagged down the officer to tell them that there had been a bad accident up the road.
That accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Dalton Avenue near Mavis Tire in Pittsfield. Witnesses told police that Reale was driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed a second time, striking a Honda sedan and a silver minivan.
The conditions of the three people injured in that crash were not immediately available.
Massachusetts State Police and Pittsfield police responded to the scene. State police are leading the investigation into the Pittsfield crash.
This story will be updated.