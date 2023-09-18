Pittsfield firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home on West Housatonic Street

PITTSFIELD — When the Pittsfield Fire Department got the call Monday morning about a structure fire on West Housatonic Street, dispatchers were told the homeowners weren't there — but their two dogs were.
And while firefighters initially were "hampered" by heavy smoke and tight transitions between rooms in the small home, the dogs were found unharmed in an office adjacent to the source of the fire and led out the front door to their owners, who had just arrived, according to the report from Deputy Fire Chief Neil Myers.
A closed interior door blocked smoke from getting into the office, Myers wrote, and "very likely saved their lives."
One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, he said. No other injuries were reported in the fire, which was called in about 8:22 a.m.
Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke pouring out of the eaves of the single-story building at 565 West Housatonic St., and stretched a hose line in an attempt to extinguish the fire, he said. The blaze was contained to the kitchen in the rear of the home.
The entire home received heavy smoke damage, Myers wrote, and there was water damage in the kitchen and basement.
The Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Pittsfield Police Department rerouted traffic away from the scene.