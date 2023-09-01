<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Two Hinsdale officers were injured after striking an SUV that ran a stop sign in Pittsfield. Two others also were hurt

CRASH PHOTO.jpg

An unmarked Hinsdale Ford Interceptor was likely totaled Thursday after the driver of a Mercedes Benz 2020 SUV failed to stop for a stop sign on Bartlett Avenue at East Housatonic Street in Pittsfield. The Ford struck the SUV near the rear, putting it into a spin and roll, police said.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — Two Hinsdale police officers were injured Thursday after the unmarked cruiser they were driving struck an SUV that had run through a stop sign, police said.

The crash caused the SUV to roll over onto its roof, injuring the two people inside.

Sgt. Elizabeth Zipp, 29, and her passenger, Officer Mathieu Mercier, were heading east on East Housatonic Street about 2:49 p.m. Thursday when their cruiser struck a Mercedes Benz SUV that was headling south on Bartlett Avenue, according to Pittsfield Police.

Both airbags deployed in the cruiser, a Ford Interceptor, shattering the windshield of the vehicle, which had heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the SUV, Dr. Jeffrey Leitman, and his wife, Louise Leitman, 73, both of New York City and Lenox, as well as the two officers, were transported to Berkshire Medical Center, where they were treated for their injuries.

No information was available on the condition of the Leitmans.

Zipp sustained an abrasion on her right arm and Mercier complained of neck and shoulder pain, according to Hinsdale Police Chief Susan Rathbun.

“I’m just glad that everybody’s fine,” she said of her officers, who were were on their way back from court after having secured a warrant when the crash occurred.

Zipp had a regular day off Friday; Mercier was expected to work his regular shift beginning at 3 p.m.

Rathbun said the crash was the first involving a Hinsdale police vehicle in her nine-year tenure.

The 2015 Ford Interceptor is known in the department as an admin car. It didn’t have a cage or other features used to respond to criminal calls. Rathbun said she did not know what sort of car might replace that sedan, which was likely totaled.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll get a new one,” Rathbun told The Eagle. She wasn’t sure whose insurance would pay for the replacement.

“Unfortunately, we can’t get sedans anymore; sedans are very hard to come by,” Rathbun said. “So I do believe that we’ll be getting an SUV, whether it’s a Tahoe or a Explorer.”

Jeffrey Leitman was cited for a stop sign violation, according to Pittsfield Police Lt. Marc Maddalena. Speed was not a factor in the crash.

Maddalena said the angle of impact caused the rollover, with the Ford hitting the SUV toward the rear, putting it into a spin and a lean.

"It's not uncommon to have a rollover crash where the injuries aren't necessarily significant," he said.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

