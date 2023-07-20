A Pittsfield man has been arrested after police say he shot another man in the Berkshire Crossing parking lot

PITTSFIELD — A city man was arrested early Thursday after police say he shot another man and, in the process, also injured himself.
Ryan Starbird, 19, and the victim, an unnamed adult male, were both taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where they are being treated for their injuries.
Starbird will be transferred to court once he is released from the hospital, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department.
The incident occurred just before 2 a.m., when police responded to the Berkshire Crossing parking lot, 555 Hubbard Ave., for a report that two people had been shot. Officers determined that Starbird had fired a weapon inside a vehicle, and that both he and the victim had suffered gunshot injuries, the release stated.
Police did not say whether Starbird intentionally shot himself or if it was an accident.
"The case is currently still under investigation and until we have more information, I won’t be able to answer that question," Capt. Matthew Kirchner said in an email to The Eagle.
Police provided medical aid to both men, and officers located one shell casing in the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Murphy at 413-448-9700, ext. 582. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).