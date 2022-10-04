Two North Adams schools forced to close early after a vehicle crashes into a telephone pole

NORTH ADAMS — A vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Route 2 on Tuesday morning, knocking out power on the city's west side.
Two elementary schools, Greylock and Brayton, were forced to close early due to the outages, said North Adams Police Officer Al Zoito.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. when the vehicle hit the pole, knocking it over. Another telephone pole was leaning over and appeared to be in danger of falling down.
It's unclear whether the driver of the vehicle was injured or what led up the crash.
As of noon, 265 National Grid customers remained without power near the intersection of Route 2 and Notch Road, where the crash occurred. At least half a dozen crews were at the scene, working to restore power.
This story will be updated.