A vehicle rolled over on Cheshire Road causing traffic delays on Route 8

PITTSFIELD — A vehicle rolled over onto its side on Cheshire Road in Pittsfield on Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield and state police responded to the crash at 9:08 a.m., when traffic was impacted in the area of Unistress Corporation and the Berkshire County Jail & House of Correction.
Local police did not immediately have information about injuries related to the rollover.
However, one person was seen being put onto a stretcher at the scene. A white vehicle was tipped on its side and Pittsfield firefighters were attending to the wreck.
This story may be updated.