A vehicle rolled over on Cheshire Road causing traffic delays on Route 8

Jail crash

A vehicle rolled over on Cheshire Road during the Tuesday morning commute. 

 JIMMY NESBITT — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — A vehicle rolled over onto its side on Cheshire Road in Pittsfield on Tuesday morning. 

Pittsfield and state police responded to the crash at 9:08 a.m., when traffic was impacted in the area of Unistress Corporation and the Berkshire County Jail & House of Correction. 

Local police did not immediately have information about injuries related to the rollover. 

However, one person was seen being put onto a stretcher at the scene. A white vehicle was tipped on its side and Pittsfield firefighters were attending to the wreck.  

This story may be updated. 

 

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

