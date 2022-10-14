<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Reid Middle School students and staff unable to access water in the building were sent home Friday due to a water main break

Workers digging up pavement in front of school

A water main break at Reid Middle School in Pittsfield caused the school to close early on Friday. 

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — A Friday morning water main break at Reid Middle School left students and staff there without accessible water for bathrooms, hand washing and food preparation according to a Facebook post by the Pittsfield Public School District.

District officials said they learned around 7:15 a.m. Friday of the water main break about 10 minutes before the start of the normal school day.

Officials made the decision to dismiss students and staff early and Superintendent Joseph Curtis said that all students had been picked up, walked home or bused home by 10:45 a.m.

Curtis said in a mid-morning update to families: “We have every expectation that the water main will be fixed over the weekend so school can resume on Monday.”

