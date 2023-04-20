A rollover crash on the Mass Pike in West Stockbridge leaves one dead, three injured

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — An SUV rolled over on the Mass Pike on Thursday morning leaving one person dead and three others hospitalized with serious injuries.
The condition of those who were airlifted to the hospital is unknown, said West Stockbridge/Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver, whose two departments were called to the scene along with Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge firefighters.
Traver said the SUV was the only vehicle involved. Scanner reports indicate that one person may have been ejected from the vehicle.
State police tweeted at 8:36 a.m. that "preliminary reports indicate life-threatening injuries. More info will be released when available and appropriate."
The crash occurred in the eastbound lane at mile marker 1.9 at around 8 a.m., according to scanner reports. State police closed the eastbound lanes and are investigating. They were still at the scene, as was the SUV, as of 9 a.m.
The wreck backed up highway traffic and had cars and trucks exiting to avoid delays, also crowding roads in West Stockbridge and Stockbridge.