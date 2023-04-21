Driver cited in West Stockbridge crash on the Mass Pike that left one man dead

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — A man has been cited in the rollover crash on the Mass Pike that left one person dead Thursday and several others injured.

Gilberto Franciapena, 30, was cited for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, crossing marked lanes and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

A passenger in the SUV — Marco Tulio Rivera Claros, 38 — was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Franciapena, who was driving a red 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, and three other passengers were treated at Berkshire Medical Center and released.

The group was traveling to a drywall job in Becket around 8 a.m. Thursday when the crash occurred in the eastbound lane at mile marker 1.9. They were just one exit away from getting off the Mass Pike in Lee.

While the hometowns of each of the men are currently unknown, the group had set out that morning from Newburgh, N.Y., which is about a two-hour drive from Becket.

The crash remains under investigation. The DA's spokesperson had no further information about the crash or future legal steps.