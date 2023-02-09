A tractor trailer filled with sausages careens off an embankment at the West Stockbridge/Richmond line on Route 41

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — The driver of a tractor trailer, whose tailgate sheared off as it careened down a Route 41 embankment at a sharp curve, escaped with minor injuries.
The driver, who was carrying a full load of sausages from Michigan to Boston on Thursday morning, was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, West Stockbridge Police Officer Michael Renton said at the scene.
Renton said police were still looking into why the driver had made a detour on Route 41 and wasn't on the interstate.
The wreck at the tight turn on Route 41 and Baker Street is under investigation by police as well as the Massachusetts State Police Truck Team, whose job it is to make sure commercial trucks are operating safely.
While still under investigation, Renton said speed may have been a factor in the driver's failure to navigate the curve while headed south coming out of Richmond. It happened at around 10:20 a.m.
The truck first took out a sign at an island at the intersection of Baker Street before apparently continuing its slide to the right, where the rear of the trailer caught a utility pole. That piece sheared off and remained stuck to the pole while the trailer continued forward and slid off the embankment. It landed almost vertically on its side while the cab remained on the road, also on its side.
This turn in the road has seen this before.
"This happens all the time here," Renton said, watching crews from from R.W.'s Towing in Lee prepare to move the truck. "The DOT (Department of Transportation) said it's been four times."
Police closed Route 41 south to Route 102.