Fire at Williams College's Hubbell House displaces eight students

WILLIAMSTOWN — A fire at Williams College’s Hubbell House dormitory was quickly put out Monday evening after a summer resident of the dorm saw signs of a fire and called campus safety and 911 immediately.
“College staff and local responders were on the scene within five minutes and helped the eight residents evacuate along with several support animals,” college spokesperson Jim Reische wrote in an email of the fire that broke out shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. “The Williamstown Fire Department then put down the fire quickly. Two additional residents, who were staying elsewhere last night, have since checked in and everyone is accounted for.”
No one was injured in the fire, according to Reische. But residents of the Hubbell dorms were relocated to other dorms on campus, where they are expected to stay until the summer session ends Aug. 11. Some students’ belongings were damaged in the fire. College staff members are working with those students on cleaning and replacement.
While the college is awaiting confirmation from Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini, it said in its statement that it believes the incident was caused “by a short in a bathroom light and fan.” The fire department did not return a request for comment from The Eagle on Tuesday.
“Damage to the building appears to be quite limited, and we believe we will be able to get Hubbell back online for fall term use,” Reische said in the statement. The college has ordered a structural engineering assessment to be completed this week.
No further information was immediately available.