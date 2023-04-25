A woman was injured Tuesday evening after falling from a dam off Mountain Drive in Pittsfield

DALTON — A woman was injured Tuesday evening after a fall from a dam in a wooded area just over the border in Pittsfield, according to Dalton Fire Department Lt. Nico Amuso.
The woman was extricated and transported by ambulance to a Life Flight helicopter that was waiting at a nearby park on Dalton Division Road. Her condition was not immediately available.
The victim was with a group of young people who were gathered in the area, which is popular with hikers that enter through a Pittsfield Water Department access road.
Several members of the group were able to direct first responders to the area where the woman fell.
The incident, which was shortly before 8 p.m., prompted a robust response of first responders from Dalton and Pittsfield, as well as members of the Western Mass. Tactical Rescue unit.
The Cheshire Fire Department was called to provided coverage the Dalton fire station during the ordeal.