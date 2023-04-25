<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A woman was injured Tuesday evening after falling from a dam off Mountain Drive in Pittsfield

Rescuers and fire truck in woods

Numerous first responders were on the scene in a wooded area off Mountain Drive in Pittsfield on Tuesday evening to rescue a woman who had fallen off a dam, officials said. The woman, who was not identified, was transported to a Life Flight helicopter staged nearby.

 MATT MARTINEZ

THE BERSKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — A woman was injured Tuesday evening after a fall from a dam in a wooded area just over the border in Pittsfield, according to Dalton Fire Department Lt. Nico Amuso.

The woman was extricated and transported by ambulance to a Life Flight helicopter that was waiting at a nearby park on Dalton Division Road. Her condition was not immediately available.

The victim was with a group of young people who were gathered in the area, which is popular with hikers that enter through a Pittsfield Water Department access road.

Several members of the group were able to direct first responders to the area where the woman fell.

The incident, which was shortly before 8 p.m., prompted a robust response of first responders from Dalton and Pittsfield, as well as members of the Western Mass. Tactical Rescue unit.

The Cheshire Fire Department was called to provided coverage the Dalton fire station during the ordeal.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all