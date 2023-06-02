Fire damages at least one business inside the Wyandotte Mill complex in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — The Wyandotte Mill complex was damaged in a fire late Thursday.
No one was injured but residents who live near the mill at 20 Keeler St. were temporarily evacuated.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m., and crews found heavy smoke coming from the first-floor windows of the mill, which is home to several businesses. The fire originated in an auto body shop/motor vehicle storage space and then began to spread throughout the building, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
Some of the vehicles inside the storage space — which may have also contained some boats — were fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to an adjacent pool supply business, which had a large number of chemicals and other flammable substances.
The fire was extinguished within three hours, and all damage was contained to the first floor. A damage estimate was not immediately available. In addition to the fire department, Pittsfield police and the state Fire Marshal's office are investigating.
The 1800s-era wool mill is made of heavy timber, which proved helpful to firefighters. "The building elements are incredibly strong with excellent fire resistive properties, even though the supporting members are exposed," the release stated.
This story will be updated.