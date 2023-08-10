With 'great regret,' Yo-Yo Ma withdraws from Tanglewood appearances after testing positive for COVID

LENOX — Citing a positive COVID-19 test, cellist Yo-Yo Ma has withdrawn from several upcoming Tanglewood appearances, including his Sunday afternoon concert with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Also
LENOX — Citing a positive COVID-19 test, cellist Yo-Yo Ma has withdrawn from several upcoming Tanglewood appearances, including his Sunday afternoon concert with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Also
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.