With 'great regret,' Yo-Yo Ma withdraws from Tanglewood appearances after testing positive for COVID

LENOX — Citing a positive COVID-19 test, cellist Yo-Yo Ma has withdrawn from several upcoming Tanglewood appearances, including his Sunday afternoon concert with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

