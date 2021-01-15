While the pandemic has made community building all the more difficult, recent events have also made it more important to continue the tradition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, organizers believe.
“We want to celebrate Dr. King and his work, and the real work is in what we are going to do,” said Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO and founding director of the Lee nonprofit Bridge. “It feels like the truest essence of Martin Luther King Day celebration is to be doing service.”
Bridge is holding its day of service mostly virtually Monday, and those interested can register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsduurqTkjGdcV_tbXGRaualBQxWxbJQSZ. Through “a community and family event,” VanSant said she hopes those who attend will come to see their local and broader community as “interconnected.”
Service activities at 10 a.m. will include making Valentine’s cards for seniors, helping with projects for the Macedonia Baptist Church in Great Barrington and making art projects inspired by King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Bridge is also running a food drive to support its mutual aid efforts, which assist 100 families. Donations of cleaning and hygiene supplies, non-perishable food, food storage supplies, gas cards, warm clothes and clean or reusable bags are accepted at its 17 Main Street office or First Congregational Church at 25 Park Plaza, both in Lee.
Featuring Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and others, a 2:15 p.m. discussion will address growing local concerns about safety and justice.
“Black and Jewish community leaders have been sounding the alarm on an escalating pattern of white supremacist violence and intimidation here in Berkshire County,” Harrington said. “My review of incidents and cases over the past two years confirms what community members have been warning us about.”
“I hope that people really feel mobilized into action, that we figure out what it is we really need to do to protect safety in our community,” VanSant said.