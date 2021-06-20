NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets had all the shooting and scoring any team could ever want.
They just didn’t have the health that every team needs.
Kevin Durant was spectacular in his first postseason in Brooklyn, but by the end of it a Big Three was down to 1 1/2. Kyrie Irving was on the bench and James Harden probably should have been.
That’s the way it often went for Brooklyn after putting together its three superstars. On paper, it looked unstoppable.
On the court, it just wasn’t seen all that much.
“We gave it everything we had,” Harden said. “Just having to deal with injuries throughout the course of the year set us back.”
That contributed to an ending far earlier than the Nets anticipated. Brooklyn was eliminated with a 115-111 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Irving missed the final 3 1/2 games of the series with a sprained right ankle. Harden played only 43 seconds of Games 1-4 because of right hamstring tightness, then came back without much mobility to play the final three.
Things like that happened plenty for the Nets. Just as one All-Star would come back, another would go out. Durant, Irving and Harden played in the same game only eight times during the regular season and got only one round together in the postseason.
“So much adversity this year,” coach Steve Nash said. “First year together. So many changes to the roster. So many injuries. COVID protocols. They couldn’t have given us anything more.”
The Nets went 48-24, the best winning percentage in franchise history and the second-best record in the East. They were second in the league in scoring and 3-point percentage, led the league in field goal percentage and reached 120 points 34 times, nearly half their games.
But that firepower was gone by midway through the second round. All the Nets really had left was Durant, and that was almost enough. He had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 5 and then 48 points, most ever in a Game 7, while playing all 53 minutes.
The plan was for him to have more help and win more games.
“We want to win,” Durant said. “We want to win every game we play. We want to win a championship every year, just like every team.”
They didn’t get nearly close enough.