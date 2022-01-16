BOSTON — Robert Williams hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left and the Boston Celtics scored the final eight points to edge the Chicago Bulls 114-112 on Saturday night.
Williams, who tied it at 112 with two foul shots with 31 seconds to go, finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Boston rallied after trailing 112-106 with 1:57 to play.
“It’s a moment everybody in this league wants and waits for. I’m glad I made them,” said Williams, who was shooting 66% from the foul line entering the game. “I’m glad my teammates had my back. It boosted my confidence.”
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points and Dennis Schroder had 16 points and eight assists for Boston.
The Celtics, who lost 111-99 in Philadelphia on Friday night, won for the fourth time in five games. Coach Ime Udoka said the team seems to have learned from mistakes that cost Boston earlier in the season.
“We’ve been in a lot of tough games like this and the guys have been growing from it,” Udoka said. “To the credit of our guys, they got down a little bit and never hung their heads, continued to fight and dug their way back out of it.”
Nikola Vucevic had 27 points for Chicago and rookie Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 21 points and added 10 assists. DeMar DeRozan, who missed a shot at the buzzer that could have tied it, scored 23.
Chicago was coming off a 138-96 loss at home to Golden State on Friday night and lost for the fourth time in five games. The Bulls couldn’t hold off the Celtics down the stretch despite numerous mistakes by Boston, which led 54-49 at halftime and 84-83 after a tight third quarter.
“They went out and did a great job — not a great job losing a game, but we competed,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “It’s always how you respond. I thought today we did a much better job controlling our response.”
The Celtics faltered down the stretch with several mistakes, including a bad pass by Tatum, a traveling call on Brown and an offensive foul committed by Tatum. But Chicago couldn’t quite close out the Celtics, who still had a chance after Brown hit from the corner to pull the Celtics within 112-110 with 1:06 left.
Malcolm Hill missed a shot for Chicago and Williams drew a foul at the other end, tying it with a pair of free throws with 31 seconds left to play.
DeRozan missed from the lane with 11 seconds left and Boston got the rebound. Williams drew foul on Vucevic and went to the line with 9.7 seconds left, sinking both to put the Celtics back up.
Bruins 4, Predators 3
BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the red-hot Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Pastrnak took a shot from the right circle and the puck slipped behind Saros, where Hall poked it in for the game-winner.
Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Mike Reilly also scored for the Bruins, who won their fifth straight and are 8-1 since New Year’s Day. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.
“Looking back, with the COVID break, we had a little time where we could ramp back up,” Smith said of Boston’s 2022 start. “If anybody was in a spot where they weren’t happy about their game, it was a spot where they could regroup.”
Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Ramon Josi each had a goal for Nashville, which has only lost three times in regulation in its last 18 games (13-3-2). Juuse Saros made 40 saves for the Predators.
“I really liked our game,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “We’ve talked about being a tough team to play against mentally and physically.”
Marchand’s power-play goal — a rising wrist shot over Saros’ glove into the top right corner from the right circle — had pushed Boston ahead 3-2 just 3:50 into the third period, but Josi tied it after a turnover by Pastrnak.
Marchand reached 20 goals for the ninth straight season and for the second time this week had a bloody nose and scored. On Monday, he suffered a broken nose in a win at Washington but scored twice after the injury.
In the second period on Saturday, Marchand took what appeared to be an inadvertent elbow from Josi to the nose along the boards, sending the Boston forward dazed to the ice. He had gauze stuffed up his nostrils on the bench but returned for his next shift.
“When the playoffs start, you need to have that game in your bag,” Hall said. “That was a fun game to play.”
Trailing 2-0, the Predators scored late in the opening period and tied it when Kunin slipped a low wrist shot by Ullmark 7:32 into the second period.
“It’s not only about physical toughness, it’s about mental toughness, too,” Hynes said. “Being two down against one of the hottest teams in the NHL, we had a strong game against a very solid hockey team. ... I’m glad we got at least a point after that effort.”
Sissons had sliced Nashville’s deficit in half when he skated across from the left circle into the slot before firing a wrister into the net.
Smith gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:20 into the game against his former team when he beat Saros with a wrister over the glove from the right circle.
Reilly collected a cross-ice pass from Erik Haula, cut across the crease and lifted a backhander into the net 4:17 later.
“Playing against that team, they’ve been playing really well. We knew it would be a hard-fought battle,” Smith said. “It was a fun game. I think everybody was engaged. Everybody on the bench was lively.”