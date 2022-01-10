WASHINGTON — Brad Marchand returned from a bloody nose in the first period to score two goals and assist on another, while center Patrice Bergeron saved one at the other end and the Boston Bruins routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday night.
After falling behind two goals early the Bruins scored six in a row to hand the Capitals their fourth consecutive defeat.
Marchand started it all in the first period after taking a hard high stick.
The second period was all Boston. After defenseman Matt Grzelcyk gave the Bruins the lead, Bergeron made sure they’d keep it. Goaltender Linus Ullmark was in no position to make a save, so the four-time Selke Trophy winner got his body in front of a shot by Evgeny Kuznetsov from point-blank range that would have sailed into the empty half of the net.
Celtics 101, Pacers 98
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 26 points, including five of Boston’s 12 in overtime, to help help the Celtics inch closer to .500 on Monday night.
Boston won its second straight game to improve to 20-21. Brown added 15 rebounds and six assists. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 boards, and Robert Williams III gave the Celtics three double-doubles with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Williams added three blocks and four steals.
Tatum knocked down a jumper with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 89-89. That was after the Celtics led by 11 early in the fourth.