BOSTON — Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a 4-3 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.
Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after six of their games were postponed due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and holiday break, the Bruins erased a 3-1 deficit when Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored early in the third period.
Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots. The Bruins outshot the Sabres 41-24 to snap a two-game losing streak.
“We were in kind of a rut there,” Ullmark said of Boston falling behind. “But as the game went on, we got better and better.”
Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza both returned from COVID-19 protocols and each had a goal for Buffalo. Alex Tuch added a power-play score and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves for the Sabres, who have lost their last three games. Buffalo has dropped 10 of its last 11 against Boston (1-9-1).
Also returning from protocols and back behind the bench was Sabres coach Don Granato.
“We had a lot of guys come up good tonight,” he said, mentioning both Skinner and Hinostroza. “We have a lot of frustration, but a lot of things on the good side.”
Trailing 3-1, Foligno lifted a backhander over Luukkonen for his first goal of the season. He looked toward the ceiling in jubilation after scoring.
“It felt great,” Foligno said. “It felt nice to be able to reward the guys with a goal. ... To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to reset the mind.”
Former Sabre Hall tied it with a wrister from the slot.
Skinner rushed in for a rebound and slipped it by Ullmark’s glove, giving Buffalo a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Tuch’s first goal of the season made it 3-1 in the closing minute of the second, sending the Bruins to the dressing room at the end of the period to a smattering of boos.
Hinostroza’s goal had made it 1-0 just 6:33 into the game.
Buffalo kept Boston off the scoreboard despite committing a penalty in the opening minute of the first and second periods until Smith tied it by knocking in a rebound as he was falling to the ice.
“He made shooters look like they had to work harder,’’ Granato said of Luukkonen.
Boston 5, Detroit 1
DETROIT — Erik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins pulled away with three more in the third to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Sunday.
Patrice Bergeron had his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season. Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins.
Haula’s goal was just his second in 27 games this season. His other came Nov. 13 against New Jersey.
“The positive was I was getting a lot of good chances, so I was doing something right,” said Haula, who also hit the post on a breakaway later in the period. “Some of it was on me, some of it was a little bit of puck luck. I’ve definitely hit enough posts to go around for the year. Hopefully, I can start hitting the net a little more.”
Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves as Boston won for the second time in two days after six consecutive postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Bruins defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
“Going in the third period with a one-goal lead, we weren’t obviously satisfied with that,” Swayman said. “We knew that an insurance goal was needed and the boys got it done. It was fun to watch.”
Coach Bruce Cassidy has split up the formidable first line of Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, and that has energized his other forwards.
“They’re elite players, they get their due for obvious reasons,” Cassidy said. “That’s always going to be around a little bit, that they’re going to be relied on and players will lean on them. When you split it up, there might be a little more oxygen in the room for the secondary guys at times.”
Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic, playing his first game since Dec. 16, stopped 32 shots.
“We just didn’t execute, we didn’t even get shots,” Red Wings center Dylan Larkin said. “We have to bring more to the game than we did tonight.”
Bertuzzi put Detroit ahead 1-0 when he positioned himself to the side of the net and scored on a rebound of Danny DeKeyser’s shot.
Bergeron scored off a feed from Craig Smith later in the period.
Shortly after exiting the penalty box, Haula lifted the puck over Nedeljkovic’s left shoulder at 7:37 of the second period.
McAvoy’s goal at 5:59 of the third off Taylor Hall’s pass gave Boston a two-goal advantage. Frederic banged in a rebound less than two minutes later for his first goal this season. Nosek scored at 10:40 of the period.
“We obviously weren’t good enough in the third period,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “We made some important defensive blunders and it cost us the game. I thought Ned played well, but we were making too many mistakes in front of him.”