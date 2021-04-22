BUFFALO, N.Y. — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Matt Grzelcyk scored the go-ahead goal 12:50 into the second period, and rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 29 shots.
Brad Marchand, with his team-leading 25th, Nick Ritchie and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins. Pastrnak has two goals and eight assists over a five-game point streak.
The winning streak coincides with the Bruins acquiring Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar in a trade with Buffalo on April 12, and matches the team’s longest since a six-game run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 8 last season.
The Bruins are also on a 13-4-2 run that has propelled them into a tightly contested race for first place in the East Division. The day began with four points separating the first-place Washington Capitals and fourth-place Bruins.
Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost all five meetings against the Bruins this season, including a 2-0 loss on Tuesday. Dustin Tokarski struggled in finishing with 33 saves.
The Bruins have won 10 straight meetings overall against the Sabres since a 4-2 loss on Dec. 16, 2018.
The teams conclude a three-game series in Buffalo on Friday night.
Celtics 99, Suns 86
BOSTON — Kemba Walker matched his season high with 32 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to a victory over the Phoenix Suns.
Walker was 11 of 17 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown because of a sore left shoulder, and Jayson Tatum struggled shooting for the second straight game, going 3 of 17. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Celtics led by 21 points in the second half. They have won nine of their last 11.
Coming off a victory in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, the Suns (42-17) dropped two games behind idle Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA. Phoenix has the NBA’s best road record at 19-8.
Chris Paul had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Devin Booker finished with 15 points before fouling out with 4:37 left.
Boston took a 66-45 lead in third quarter on a jumper by Tatum. The Suns responded with a 14-2 run and trailed 77-65 entering the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Mikal Bridges got Phoenix to 95-86 with 1:29 left. But a steal and layup by Marcus Smart helped the Celtics close it out.
Walker and Smart both sat out Monday night’s loss to Chicago with non-COVID-19 illnesses. Due to a rare late season break in the schedule, they had two extra days to recoup before Thursday’s matchup.
Walker, who also hasn’t played in back-to-backs in order to rest the tender left knee that sidelined him for the first 11 games this season, looked rejuvenated. He connected on his first four field goals of the night, including three 3-pointers, during a 19-point first half.
Almost every part of his game was working offensively, from creating space with the dribble for 3s, to breaking down defenders and getting in the lane for shorter jumpers or drawing fouls.