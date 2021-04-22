Seattle Mariners’ Mitch Haniger (17) is out at second base as Boston Red Sox’s Enrique Hernandez turns the double play on Ty France at first during the eighth inning of Thursday’s game at Fenway Park. The Red Sox lost 7-3 after ten innings. A full game story was not available at press deadline. Full for full game coverage, go to www.berkshireeagle.com/sports.