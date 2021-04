UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) is the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award. Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night. “It’s amazing, surreal for people to think of me that highly and to be in that position as a freshman,” Bueckers said. “To get this award, I'm extremely humbled and grateful.”