Hot Harry’s raising
‘Dining to Donate’ shareHot Harry’s Fresh Burritos has increased the percentage of donations that it offers to local schools, charities and nonprofits that participate in the eatery’s “Dining to Donate” program.
The amount donated to registered schools and organizations through the program has been raised to 30 percent of the funds spent by customers from the participating charities. The fundraiser starts in September and will continue throughout the rest of the year.
The “Dining to Donate” program is available through Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos at the eatery’s stores at 37 North St. and 724 Tyler St. in Pittsfield. Application forms to register and book a date for the Dining to Donate program are available by emailing a request to info@hhburitos.com.
BCC gets $735K grant
for workforce trainingBerkshire Community College has received a $735,000 workforce training grant, part of a total of $15 million that the state has awarded to the commonwealth’s 15 community colleges.
About a third of funds will be allocated to increasing training programs for the healthcare industry, which is in high demand in the Berkshires and beyond. The funding was earmarked in a COVID recovery bill that Gov. Charlie Baker signed in December 2021.
Each college is allocated 75 seats for training courses, and additional funds will be made available after a school expends the current allocation. The grant supports “the creation and expansion of training programs in high-demand industries, such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, information technology and cybersecurity,” Baker said in a prepared statement.
Miraval offering guests
rides to and from NYCMiraval Berkshires Resort & Spa has partnered with Hampton Jitney, a luxury motor coach bus company from New York, to provide round-trip transportation for up to 30 guests per trip from New York City to the resort.
The Jitney will run to and from Lenox and New York on Thursdays and Sundays between Aug. 4 and Oct. 9. Hampton Jitney transportation is included in the stay when guests visit Miraval Berkshires midweek. Pickup and dropoff will be at the front entrance of Park Hyatt in New York.
Information: tinyurl.com/mr426ua4.