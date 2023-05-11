Pittsfield
Berkshire Bank releases 2022 environmental, social and governance report
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc., Berkshire Bank’s parent company, has released its 2022 environmental, social and governance report, "Purpose & Performance that Matters."
The report highlights the totality of the company's environmental, social and governance activities, its performance as well as its progress on its $5 billion BEST Community Comeback program.
"Our purpose will continue to help power Berkshire on our path toward becoming a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond,” said Berkshire Hills Bancorp CEO Nitin Mhatre. All of Berkshire's collective ESG efforts are positively contributing to our commercial performance, creating capacity to invest more in our business, customers, employees, communities and shareholders."
Berkshire's accomplishments over the last year are highlighted in the report. Berkshire's full ESG report is available online at berkshirebank.com/esg2022.
Dalton
Berkshire Museum to honor Crane family
The Berkshire Museum will honor the Crane family and celebrate 120 years of art, history and science on June 17 at a gala that will take place at Crane Model Farm in Dalton.
The event takes place at 5 p.m. Crane Model Farm is the current home of Berkshire Money Management and an ancestral home of the Crane family, which founded the museum.
Zenas Crane, the third generation owner of Crane & Company, which makes currency paper for the federal government, founded the Berkshire Museum in 1903.
Tickets/information: berkshiremuseum.org/120gala.
HUDSON, N.Y.
Columbia Memorial Health Auxiliary donates $40k to hospital
The Columbia Memorial Health Auxiliary has donated $40,000 to Columbia Memorial Hospital for the purchase of patient transport and visitor chairs.
Since its inception in 1953, the all-volunteer CMH Auxiliary, known as “The Pink Ladies,” has donated more than $1.6 million to CMH and provided tens of thousands of volunteer hours to aid the hospital and its patients.
The new patient transport chairs are designed to help provide a comfortable and welcoming transport environment for caregivers and offer easy access to different service areas within the hospital. The new visitor chairs will provide comfortable seating within patient rooms to offer a more family-centered experience, which is strongly correlated with improved patient outcomes.
— Staff reports