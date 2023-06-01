Regional entities holding 2nd Small Business Resource Expo
The second annual Small Business Resource Expo will take place June 30 at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.
The free event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will bring together over 25 resource providers, several focused informational panels, and networking opportunities to support small businesses in the Berkshires.
It is hosted by a partnership of several economic organizations that include 1Berkshire, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County and Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation.
Light breakfast and lunch will be provided free to pre-registered attendees. Registration is required. Registration: bit.ly/Berkshire-small-business-resource-expo.
Accounting firm offering webinar on bookkeeping basics
KB Accounting will be holding a free webinar on bookkeeping basics for entrepreneurs and small business owners at noon on June 15.
Participants will be shown how to record invoices and bills using QuickBooks Online.
“There is such a shortage of scalable bookkeeping services in our area that we thought this free webinar might help organizations that cannot yet afford to outsource their bookkeeping,” said Katie Brelsford, the president and CEO of KB Accounting.
Questions/information: info@kbaccounting pittsfield.com.
MassHealth rolls grew during 1st redetermination month
More than 12,000 people left MassHealth coverage in April, and top state officials expect those numbers to grow significantly in the coming months as the process of redetermining eligibility for about 2.4 million residents ramps up.
About a third more people fell off the MassHealth rolls in April than in March, but despite the early impacts, overall enrollment saw a net increase because about 18,700 people joined the insurance program over the course of the month — a tally officials described as relatively routine.
Impacts from the gargantuan effort to figure out who is still eligible might not become clear for several more weeks because of the lag time involved in the first batch of redeterminations, Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine said.
Roughly 7,000 Bay Staters who lost MassHealth coverage enrolled in Massachusetts Health Connector plans, many of which are subsidized, since the redetermination process started, according to data published by the Connector.
— Staff reports