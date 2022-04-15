PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has added two new staff members, promoted three current staffers and added five new board members.
Amanda Alibozek and Cathleen King have been hired as digital marketing assistant and marketing coordinator, respectively.
A native and current resident of Adams, Alibozek will execute communications, maintain the 1berkshire.com and berkshires.org websites, and manage the social media platforms. She most recently served in donor engagement at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
King, who lives in Clarksburg, will support advertising schedules, membership and online events listings for both websites, assist with printed collateral programs, and will write blog posts of regional interest. King has experience in education and administration. She most recently worked for the city of North Adams.
Among 1Berkshire’s current employees, Lindsey Schmid has been promoted to senior vice president of tourism & marketing; Kevin Pink to deputy director of economic development; and Katie Brelsford to vice president of finance.
The new board members are Leigh Davis, director of development at Construct Inc. and vice chair of the Great Barrington Select Board; Michelle Lopez, executive director of the Berkshire Immigrant Center; Alfred Enchill Sr., president and manager of Elegant Stitches in Pittsfield; Sue Kristjansson, president and chief operating officer of Berkshire Gas Company; and Barbara Guido, senior vice president of retail banking for Adams Community Bank.