PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has selected 32 rising high school juniors to serve as its Youth Leadership Class of 2022-23.
They were selected through a competitive application process and will begin the year-long leadership development program in June with a three-day, three-night retreat at the newly renovated Camp Arrow Wood in Pittsfield.
The 1Berkshire Youth Leadership Program is focused on helping students in the Berkshire region develop and grow through career opportunity awareness, leadership skill development, and the design and completion of a 10-month-long collective-impact project focused on positively impacting the Berkshires. Selected students have shown a significant capacity to grow their leadership skills and a strong desire to have a positive impact on their communities.
This year’s participants include: Natalie Arnhold, Pittsfield High School; Shaun Astorino, McCann Technical High School; Nick Beckman, Lee Middle & High School; Alex Bills, Wahconah Regional High School; Mira Boyer, Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Ian Bridges, Lenox Memorial Middle & High School; Bella Garivaltis, Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Sophie Gentleman, Miss Hall’s School; Jack Goodman, Lenox Memorial Middle & High School; Che Guerra, Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Emma Kate Hane , Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Zoey Hawkins, Drury High School; Kira Johnson, Lee Middle & High School; Finn Jolly, Lenox Memorial Middle & High School; Kylie Knysh, Taconic High School; and Bella Kotek, Lee Middle & High School.
This year’s leadership class also includes: Emmett Krantz, Taconic High School; Svea Lawson, McCann Technical High School; Terra Lim, BART Charter Public School; Megan Linick, Avenues The World School; Abby Malumphy, Pittsfield High School; Cormac Mathews, Lenox Memorial Middle & High School; Lucy McWeeny, Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Aliza Munch, Lenox Memorial Middle & High School; Emily Ouellette, Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Amber Passetto, Wahconah Regional High School; Andrew Petropulos, Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Quin Repetto, Mt. Greylock Regional High School; Audra Rock, Taconic High School; Julianna Salinovici, BART Charter Public School; Amity Santiago, Pittsfield High School; and Claire Steinman, Wahconah Regional High School.