At its annual meeting, 1Berkshire reviews challenges of the past year and looks to the future

During its annual meeting Thursday, 1Berkshire officials reflected on the challenges of the past year and looked with optimism to the year ahead, according to a prepared statement.
President and CEO Jonathan Butler said that despite difficult financial challenges this year, 1Berkshire was able to adapt and overcome by continuing to shift programming, marketing strategies and business support systems to remain in a fiscally stable position, according to the statement.
“During 2021, we maintained direct contact with our members as communication was key during this difficult stretch in history," he said. "We’re fortunate to be an organization that was well equipped and had the existing channels to play a big role with that in the past 21 months.”
About 25 percent of the $1.3 million in total income was brought in through membership and investors of 1Berkshire, he said. The remainder of the income is made up from grants, events and one-time federal programs through the CARES Act.
Ben Lamb, director of economic development, reported that over 270 jobs have been posted to the jobs thing, 1Berkshires' job postings.
And Lindsey Schmid, vice president of tourism and marketing, provided some information from the recent visitor perception study, which found that the median age of Berkshire visitors is now 41, down from 52 seven years ago, indicating, she said, that "we are attracting a younger demographic to the region.”
1Berkshire also announced some new initiatives for 2022, which include continuing to support regional diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; a Berkshire housing strategy; new features of the jobs thing tool; and the return of the in-person Berkshire Leadership Program and a revamped Youth Leadership Program.
The agency named several new board members to three-year terms, including:
• Leigh Davis, development director of Construct;
• Michelle Lopez, executive director of the Berkshire Immigrant Center;
• Alfred Enchill, owner of Elegant Stitches;
• Sue Kristjansson, president of Avangrid/Berkshire Gas;
• and Barbara Guido, senior vice president of retail banking for Adams Community Bank.