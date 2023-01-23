1Berkshire accepting applications for facade improvement micro-grants

PITTSFIELD — Thanks to a one-time grant award, 1Berkshire is accepting applications for a second year of the Best Foot Forward Facade Improvement Micro-Grant program.
In 2022, this program provided 31 small businesses and organizations across the Berkshires with facade improvement grants of up to $1,000. The funding not only helped to improve individual storefronts, but also the aesthetics of downtown commercial districts in the region.
A minimum of 47 grants of between $500 and $1,000 will be made available on a rolling basis this year to small businesses and organizations with first-floor storefronts. A maximum of $7,000 in awards will be made within any specific municipality. Priority will be given to businesses that did not receive facade improvement grants in 2022.
Grants will be awarded until the funding is exhausted. All grants must be fully utilized and the associated work completed by June 30. Applications: form.jotform.com/230045434240139.