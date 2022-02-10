PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has extended the application deadline for its Berkshire Youth Leadership Program Class of 2022-2023 to 11:59 p.m. Feb. 18.
Until that date and time, high school sophomores from any school in the Berkshires, and equivalent-age home-schooled students, are encouraged to submit an application for the program.
The program, open to all current sophomores in the Berkshires, selects a cohort of up to 30 motivated students from all backgrounds for this 10-month experience that will allow them to explore the regional economy and develop their leadership skills.
The application can be found at tinyurl.com/2p8zh6at.
Questions/information: economicdev@1berkshire.com.