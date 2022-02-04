PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire is holding a five-part series on crowdfunding with the first two sessions scheduled to take place this month.
GoFundU session No. 1, “Introduction to Crowdfunding,” will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 17. GoFundU's seccond session, “Developing the Value Proposition for Your Business and Your Contributors,” will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Participants can attend each session either in-person at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield or virtually via Zoom. The program may go fully remote pending any changes in the COVID-19 pandemic landscape.
Those who participate in at least three of the five GoFundU workshops will be eligible to receive direct, free, one-on-one technical assistance support to help plan and launch their own crowd-funding effort.
Registration for either in-person or electronic attendance is available at https://tinyurl.com/3kuj8j28.