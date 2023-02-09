1Berkshire launches second year of GoFundU Crowdfunding Series

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire is launching its second year of its GoFundU Crowdfunding Workshop and Technical Assistance series.
A partnership with Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation and the Berkshire Innovation Center, the series will kick off on March 15 with three consecutive Wednesdays of workshops presented by Laura Christensen, a high-impact crowdfunding campaign educator and consultant in the Berkshires. Funding support is provided by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.
The series will provide an overview of crowdfunding models, opportunities, and best practices. People who attend at least two full sessions of the three-part series will also be eligible to receive up to two hours of one-on-one direct technical assistance support from Christensen for the development and launch of their own crowdfunding campaigns.
This series will be offered as a hybrid opportunity with Zoom-based participation as well as in-person attendance at the Berkshire Innovation Center. The workshops are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Information/registration: tinyurl.com/2c3ebtey.