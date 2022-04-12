PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has begun a project to collect materials and resources in the Berkshires focused on entrepreneurial resources and guidance and having them translated into Spanish.
This effort, in partnership with the Berkshire Immigrant Center and Berkshire Language Management, aims to help increase the accessibility of key information, resources and marketing materials for Spanish-speaking businesses and entrepreneurs in the region.
Over the next few months, 1Berkshire will work with its collaborative partners and fellow entrepreneurial support programs in the Berkshires to pull together the most critical resources to be translated. From there, translation experts from the Berkshire Immigrant Center and Berkshire Language Management will help to get the documents and audio translated into at least Spanish, and potentially additional languages as capacity allows.
Individuals, business and entrepreneurial support partners in the region with information or thoughts on this endeavor can contact the economic development team at economicdev@1berkshire.com.